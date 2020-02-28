Monadnock Family Services will hold its 18th annual Men Who Cook event Saturday, March 14, in Keene to benefit the RSVP America Reads program.
The all-you-can-eat feast will be held at the Zorn Dining Commons on the campus of Keene State College. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the appetizers will be served starting at 6 p.m. A variety of dishes from appetizers to desserts will be prepared by amateur and professional chefs from throughout the community.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $7 for children age 10 and under and may be purchased in advance at Prime Roast Coffee Company, Main Street, Keene or by calling Mary at 283-1568. Tickets are also available at the door, but seating is limited.