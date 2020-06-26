Fifty members and friends of First Church in Jaffrey held a “surprise masked ball” outdoors on Saturday, June 13, to celebrate the 80th birthday of their interim minister, Rev. David Felton.
The event was the first meeting of the congregation since March 8, a span of 95 days. Here, balloon distributor Ken Campbell hands the first balloon to Rev. Felton. “My best birthday, ever! This is great fun!” Felton said.
He announced First Church would continue to be closed and do weekly short televised mediations with music, available to the public through YouTube. Link to: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM5K0zoemuNodHkhVpEhxoA.
A video of the “masked ball” party is on the church web site: firstchurchinjaffrey.org.