A medicinal plant workshop led by herbalist Brenna Morris will be held at Distant Hill Gardens in Walpole on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Plants have been used medicinally by every culture in the world, and roughly 25 percent of our modern medicines are based on compounds that were originally derived from plants. This workshop will introduce many of the plants of medicinal value found in the gardens, forests, fields and wetlands of Distant Hill.
Morris is the owner of Luna’s Herbal Botanical Cultivations
The workshop will start with a talk, followed with a plant walk and end with a hands-on activity making tinctures and teas from plants collected on the walk. Each participant will take home their own custom tincture.
A $30 per-person donation is requested; workshop is limited to 15 people. Registration: tinyurl.com/yxfgnodu or call Michael Nerrie at 756-4179.