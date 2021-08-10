Meals on Wheels at Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services in Keene has been selected by the Keene Hannaford store leadership as the benefiting non-profit organization in the Hannaford Reusable Bag Program for August.
For every $2.50 reusable Community Bag sold at Hannaford on West Street in Keene, a $1 donation will be given to Meals on Wheels at HCS.
As part of this ongoing program, every month at every Hannaford location, a different local non-profit organization is selected to benefit from the sale of the reusable Community Bag.
“It’s more important than ever to help reduce single-use plastic in the environment,” said Susan Ashworth, director of Community Relations at HCS. “Non-profits at the local level, like us, need community support. This program offers the perfect solution to multiple issues of the world today. We hope you will support us in August by purchasing one — or two! — Community Bags at our local West Street Hannaford!”
Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services (HCS) is a non-profit agency based in Keene: www.HCSservices.org.
For more information about the Hannaford Reusable Bag Program, visit bags4mycause.com.