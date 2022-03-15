In recognition of National Nutrition Month, Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services in Keene is raising awareness and funds this month for its Meals on Wheels program. The effort is called March for Meals.
Meals on Wheels HCS delivers nutritious meals to the homes of 450 older adults while providing safety checks on homebound seniors and individuals with disabilities. This year, Meals on Wheels at HCS will deliver more than 138,000 meals.
During the COVID pandemic, requests for Meals on Wheels increased 36 percent over pre-pandemic levels, according to a news release. The increasing number of those needing the service, coupled with the rising cost of food, has put a financial strain on the program.
“We are working hard to serve everyone who needs the service,” Gia Farina, nutrition program manager at HCS, said in the news release. “76% of those we deliver to are living alone and nearly half are over the age of 80. Meals on Wheels is incredibly important to their ability to continue to live at home.”
Meals consist of an entrée, bread or roll, dessert and milk. All menus are approved by a registered dietitian to meet the nutritional needs of adults over age 60. Special diet meals are also available. There is no charge for the meals, but participants can donate.
March for Meals at HCS aims to raise $15,000 to cover the increase in the cost of food in the last year. People wishing to support Meals on Wheels can do so on several levels: $100 to provide a month of meals; $50 to provide two weeks of food; or $25 to provide a week of meals.