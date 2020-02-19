Do you want to put healthier meals on your table? Find an easier answer to “what’s for dinner?” Save some time and money? Meal planning can help.
Planning ahead even just a few meals at a time can lighten your mental load and let you spend more time doing other things you enjoy. Learn how to get started in this hour-long class and take home ideas for making your life easier.
Join Jocelyn Duffy on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m. at the Peterborough Library for a discussion about what meal planning is and how you can put it to work for you. A money coach from the River Center will talk about budgeting while meal planning.
An avid cook with a full schedule, Jocelyn Duffy has more than a decade of experience developing and presenting programs about nature, science and history for federal, state and regional organizations. An expert in natural resource management, she uses meal planning to ensure she has time to enjoy exploring the outdoors.
This program is free and open to the public.
The Peterborough Town Library is at 2 Concord St. in Peterborough and is open Monday through Saturday. For more information on this program or any of our services, please visit PeterboroughTownLibrary.org, or call 924-8040.