Hilltop Golf Course in Peterborough has chosen Monadnock Developmental Services (MDS) as its nonprofit beneficiary for the month of May.
Through the end of may, guests who choose to play a round of golf for MDS will have a portion of their fee donated to the nonprofit organization. Entry fees for three contests — longest drive, closest to the pin and putting contest — during the month will also go to MDS. Tito’s Vodka will give $1 to MDS for every three Tito’s specialty drinks sold at Hilltop in May and June.
The putting contest is available all day on Wednesdays and from 1-6 p.m. on Sundays. Call 924-7769 to register for contests or book a tee time. Mention MDS when making a reservation.
Hilltop is a traditional 1901 nine-hole course at the site of the former Monadnock Country Club at 49 High St., Peterborough.
Information: hilltopgolf.net.