MCVP: Crisis & Prevention Center will recognize community organizations for outstanding support of survivors of domestic and sexual violence at its Oct. 4 annual meeting. The event will be held virtually from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
The domestic and sexual violence crisis center, which serves Cheshire County and 14 towns in Hillsborough County, will honor 13 community members and organizations: Lieutenant James Fisher, Winchester Police Department; Lindsey Cushing and Kelsey Page, Cheshire Medical Center; the Monadnock Youth Coalition; Hanah LaBarre, LEAF Charter School; Megan Grove and Forrest Seymour, Keene State College; Mascoma Bank Foundation; Janis Zirlen; Tristan Bridges; Advent Lutheran Church; Elaine Hauserman, Granite Pathways; Mary Krueger, N.H. Legal Assistance.
The award categories are Partner in Justice, Partners in Prevention, Partners in Education, Above & Beyond Business Partner, Outstanding Volunteer, Doug Austin White Ribbon Award, Outstanding Holiday Families Sponsor, and Above & Beyond Community Partners. The award winners are nominated by MCVP advocates and are voted on by the entire team.
During the event, attendees will hear from advocates and board members as they share what these community members are doing to stop and prevent violence in our community, in addition to crisis intervention and prevention education updates. This event is free and open to the public.