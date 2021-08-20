The McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord will host its monthly online Super Stellar Friday series with NASA Solar System Ambassador and Educator Fellow Sally Jensen on Friday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. Jensen will talk about the Hubble Space Telescope and James Webb Space Telescope missions.
For the past 30 years the Hubble Space Telescope has given humanity a view of the universe to study and explore. Jensen will guide viewers from the origins of placing a telescope in orbit around the Earth, through the technical issues over the years, and the telescope’s discoveries. Hubble’s successor, the James Webb Telescope, which will soon be launched, will carry on this study of our universe.
Following the presentation, Jensen will answer audience questions.
Online registration is required to access the presentation. To register and submit questions in advance, go to starhop.com. The event is free, but donations are welcomed.