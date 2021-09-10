We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Corrine Nash, 95, of Marlborough was recently honored by the Marlborough Historical Society for her years of service.
Nash, a resident of Presidential Oaks Retirement Community in Concord, was presented with a certificate and a bouquet of roses. She was one of several founding members of the Marlborough Historical Society in 1964 and was elected by the founders to be the organization’s first president.
“It’s a great hobby,” Nash said. “I have a lot of great memories.”
In addition to helping start the Historical Society, Nash was librarian at the town’s Frost Free Library for 23 years, from 1954-1977. She also served children of the school district for several years as lunch room director.
In the 1970s, leading up to the Marlborough’s bicentennial in 1976, Nash worked closely with the producer of a documentary film, “Marlborough America” about the town, its history and residents.
She has been a resident at Presidential Oaks since 2018.