Frost Free Library in Marlborough has announced it will return to curbside pick-up due to the increase of COVID-19.
According to Librarian Kristin Readel, from Nov. 24 to Jan. 4 patrons may access library resources by calling the library at 876-4479 or emailing the library at librarian@frostfree.org. Patrons will be able to request books and videos as well as audio books which will then be placed in marked bags on the cart in the foyer or outside the main door. Until Nov. 24, the library will continue its reduced hours: Tuesday and Wednesday 2-6 p.m., Thursday and Friday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Frost Free Library was awarded a spot this year on GreatNonprofits top rating list in recognition of the library’s services during the state-wide restrictions this spring.
The library plans to return to normal hours as soon as the health department and State Library Association deem it is safe to do so.