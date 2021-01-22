The Frost Free Library in Marlborough has reached its $800,000 goal to build an addition to the existing building. More than 300 local donors and numerous grants helped the library reach its goal over a three-year period.
Groundbreaking is scheduled for early summer with hopes of completion by late fall.
Rufus Frost gifted the library to the town more than 150 years ago.
Grants were received from The Putnam Foundation, The Eppes-Jefferson Foundation, The Savings Bank of Walpole and from the Bridge Builders, as well as from LCHIP, Delphinium, Moose Plates, Eversource and from an anonymous charity which awarded the Frost Free Library its first southern New Hampshire grant.
The 150 Committee, a sub-committee of the Library Trustees, facilitated the process in cooperation with the Friends of Frost Free Library. The committee was formed more than three years ago and met regularly to receive the needs assessment, discuss possibilities and meet with the architect to develop preliminary plans and drawings.
The 150 Committee is co-chaired by Rufus Frost III and Bob Sweet. Members include Charlie McVey, Maidli Hill, Doug Hamshaw, Sarah Wardell, Jeff Miller and Kristin Readel, ex-officio. Eleanor Drury of Harrisville has volunteered hundreds of hours as fundraising consultant.