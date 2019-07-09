MARLBOROUGH’s Frost Free Library has launched the season of free concerts on the library’s Riverside Terrace. The series, called the Elizabeth Richards Concerts, are held each Tuesday evening at 7 p.m.
On July 9 it will be the Nelson Town Band, sponsored by the Saving Bank of Walpole; July 16, Tropical Sensations, steel drums sponsored by Chickadees Bakery; July 23, Cheshiremen Chorus sponsored by Marlborough Country Convenience Store; July 30, 20th Century Pops, American Music courtesy of Keating Inc.; Aug. 6, Westmoreland Town Band, sponsored by Ames Auto; Aug. 13, Legendary King Snakes – blues, jazz, popular 1920s, 30s and 40s, sponsored by Friends of the Library.
All concerts are presented outdoors and are “shine only” concerts. Everyone is invited to bring a chair or a blanket for the free concerts. The library is at the junction of Route 124 and Pleasant Street just off Main Street.