The Marlborough Historical Society is sponsoring a video presentation about Mount Monadnock as a special program for public viewing on Zoom on Wednesday, April 7, at 7 p.m.
The video was produced as a collaborative effort by Steve Hooper and Matthew Cabana. It consists of two parts using clips, narration and multiple views of the mountain along with close-up scenes of hikers, climbers and even local dancers on the mountaintop.
Part of the video will focus on the history of Mount Monadnock and how it has attracted people for a variety of activities over many years. Following the presentation, there will be time for questions and answers and a chance for viewers to share their favorite stories about the mountain.
Hooper, a retired Sentinel photographer, lives in Keene and currently serves as a Ward 1 city councilor. He also has a private business as a photographer and videographer and serves on the Board of Rabbit Ear Films, a local non-profit which coordinates administrative duties of film production including fundraising for the full-length documentary “Monadnock, The Mountain That Stands Alone.”
Cabana, the owner of Birchwood Inn in Temple, has developed a project called Xplore Monadnock, which he created about the Monadnock Region to promote the region as one of the most beautiful and important areas in the state of New Hampshire.
The video will be available at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87830229975
For more information, contact the Marlborough Historical Society by email at djbutler1933@gmail.com or call 876-3980.