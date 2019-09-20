The Federated Church of Marlborough will host a film series of three movies with a theme of nature and spirituality at the church’s Community House, 160 Main St., Route 101, in Marlborough.
The films are free and open to the public. Rev. Dr. Robert Shore-Goss will lead discussions following the screening of each film. Shore-Goss is a theologian and author of several books, as well as a member of the Environmental Stewardship Mission Group, N.H. Conference United Church of Christ, and speaks frequently on climate justice to area groups and organizations. All films begin at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 23: The first film, “Journey of the Universe,” is a documentary about the human connection to Earth and the cosmos, from producer/directors Patsy Northcott and David Kennard, director of Carl Sagan’s Cosmos.
Oct. 2: “John Muir in the New World” explores the founder of the Sierra Club’s discovery of spirituality in nature. Muir, a naturalist and environmental philosopher, has been called the “Father of our National Parks.”
Nov. 6: The final film, “Green Fire – Aldo Leopold,” is a documentary that examines Leopold’s idea of a land ethic and its relevance to a population facing 21st century ecological challenges. Leopold is considered by many to be the most important conservationist of the 20th century.
Information: 876-3863.