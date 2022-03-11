Rev. Dr. Dana Joy Mann, pastor at the Federated Church of Marlborough, has announced a Lenten series focused on the theme of home. All are welcome to participate in any services and activities.
“Our Lenten activities will direct our attention to what it means to be at home in the world and give us a chance to use our energies and share our resources, locally and globally,” Mann said in a news release.
Throughout the month, there will be opportunities to explore the concept of home, which includes a healthy place to live and a healthy planet to live on.
On Sunday, March 20, at 10 a.m., a service will feature personal stories from people living in different parts of the world who have been impacted by changes in climate.
“Kiss the Ground,” an awarding-winning documentary will be shown at the church on Sunday, March 27, at 3 p.m. The 45-minute film makes the case that by regenerating the earth’s soils we can balance climate, replenish the water supply, keep species off the extinction list and better feed the world.
The congregation will support home locally with an outreach to Hundred Nights Shelter in Keene, which provides safe overnight housing for those experiencing homelessness.
The Federated Church of Marlborough is at 16 Pleasant St. For more information, contact the church at 603-876-3863 or office@federatedchurchmarlborough.org. Masks are required in the church building.