Students who attended public school in the Marlborough School District and who are now enrolled in an education program at any level are invited to apply for the Irvin H. and Helen D. Gordon Scholarship.
The $1,500 scholarship, offered by The Federated Church Trustees Scholarship Committee, will be awarded in October. The eligibility criteria includes financial need, academic achievement and prior involvement in the Marlborough community. An application form and eligibility criteria can be requested by calling the church office at 876-3863, or by emailing fed.church.16@gmail.com.
This scholarship was established by the children of Irvin and Helen Gordon to honor of their parents who were involved in public school education for many years. Irvin Gordon was a teacher and coach, and later became the Principal of the Marlborough School and Helen Gordon was a French teacher at Keene High School.
Interested students should submit an application by Sept. 30 to the Trustees Scholarship Committee, Federated Church of Marlborough, 16 Pleasant St., Marlborough, NH 03455. For information, call 876-3980.