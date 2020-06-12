St. Francis Episcopal Chapel in Marlborough has donated $1,000 to Kidz Cupboard, an outreach ministry of the Federated Church of Marlborough.
Father Cassius Webb and his wife, Rev. Anne Webb, who are priests-in-charge of the historic chapel on Stone Pond, said that its members matched a $500 grant from the Our Kids Commission of the Episcopal Diocese of New Hampshire.
In his grant request, Father Webb said: “As in so many aspects of the Church’s life in this time, a pandemic may have nudged us into new and creative ways of ministering to the world.” In presenting the gift to the Marlborough church, he said the chapel group wanted a way to continue to give during the COVID-19 crisis, which is keeping the congregation from physical gatherings, and they “hope the money will assist you with providing an essential service to the children of Marlborough who are food insecure.”
The Federated Church, an open, affirming, and reconciling congregation, is affiliated with the United Church of Christ, the United Methodist Church, and the Unitarian Universalist Association. Kidz Cupboard is a program that supports children ages two through 17 with access to healthy breakfast and lunch options on weekends and also operates a summer program. The outreach, available to Marlborough children at no charge, has adapted to operate during the COVID-19 crisis. Volunteers, who include community as well as church members, are organized by the church under the direction of Susan Bemis. She can be contacted at 876-3963 or suekidzcupboard@gmail.com.