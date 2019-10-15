The Mariposa Museum & World Culture Center in Peterborough will host a program about Iran with locals who served there as U.S. Peace Corps volunteers. Longtime Monadnock Region residents Tom Westheimer and Ron McIntire will lead the program Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m., intermingling presentation and discussion with video clips from a new documentary by Dutch documentarian Thomas Erdbrink.
Erdbrink has worked in Iran as a correspondent for the New York Times and appeared in the two-episode series Our Man in Tehran which was first aired on PBS’s Frontline in 2018.
“Our Man in Tehran” is available to view for free on the PBS Frontline website at: https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/film/our-man-in-tehran/.
This program is free for Mariposa Museum members. Regular museum admission will be charged for non-members ($8 for adults, $6 for seniors). The Mariposa is wheelchair accessible.