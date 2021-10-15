The Mariposa Museum in Peterborough will hold an indoor-outdoor program celebrating American truth tellers on Sunday as part of its current exhibit, “Americans Who Tell the Truth.” The program will be held from 3 to 6 p.m.
The exhibit features paintings by Maine artist Robert Shetterly honoring men and women who have stood up for social, environmental and economic justice during the last three centuries of American life. The portraits are part of a collection of more than 200 portraits created by Shetterly over the last decade.
From 3 to 4 p.m., the public is invited to take a walk through Depot Park to the Mariposa. Along the way, local musicians Wendy Keith, David Lord and Tom Smith will perform protest songs by Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger, Pat Humphries and Bernice Johnson Reagan — musicians portrayed in the exhibit — as well as their own work.
From 4 to 5 p.m., visitors may view the exhibit along with light fare. And from 5 to 6 p.m., artist Robert Shetterly will give a talk (live and also on Zoom) about his Americans Who Tell the Truth project.
Tickets are $40 for the indoor portion of the event, which is limited to 45 people; vaccines and masks are required. Access to the live Zoom presentation is $20.
While the outdoor portion of this event is free, donations will be accepted.
The Mariposa Museum is at 26 Main St., Peterborough. Tickets may be purchased at www.mariposamuseum.org or by calling 603-924-4555.