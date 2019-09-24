Jaffrey Civic Center’s annual Marion Mack Johnson Civic Leadership Award will be presented on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the JCC.
All are invited to attend the public event, which will feature refreshments and a short presentation to this year’s distinguished recipient, Robert B. Stephenson.
A graduate of Dartmouth College and the Graduate School of Design at Harvard, Stephenson moved to Jaffrey in 1977 and has been a committed public servant to the area since he arrived.
The MMJ Award was created by the JCC board of trustees to honor a dedicated public servant to the community whose commitment to civic activity reflected the values of Mrs. Johnson. Past recipients of the award include Tony Albee (2018), Carolyn Edwards (2017), Dennis Wright (2016), David Tower (2015), Caroline Hollister (2014), Joe Manning (2013), Bill Driscoll (2012) and Marc Tieger (2011).
The Jaffrey Civic Center is at 40 Main St. Information: 532-6527, info@jaffreyciviccenter.com, or www.jaffreyciviccenter.com.