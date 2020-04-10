Maps Counseling Services has received a $10,000 grant from the Henry L. and Patricia J. Nielsen Fund of the N.H. Charitable Foundation to support the Maps Hope and Healing Fund. This fund supports Maps’ mission of increasing mental health services to low-income families and individuals who do not have the financial resources to obtain counseling for mental health or substance use.
“During this pandemic, the need for affordable and effective mental health and substance use counseling is more critical than ever,” Dr. Gary Barnes, Maps’ Executive Director, said. “This grant helps us to help people who have few, if any, options for obtaining the support they need to cope with this crisis.”
Maps Counseling Services (mapsnh.org) is a private, non-profit mental health agency serving the Monadnock Region. Founded in 1973, Maps makes it resources available to all in need, regardless of their income or resources. With 19 clinicians, Maps provides services to clients of all ages at their offices in Keene and Peterborough. Referrals for services are accepted by calling 355-2244.