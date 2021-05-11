Maps Counseling Service will hold its first art auction on May 23-30 on Facebook.
A dozen local artists are contributing their paintings through the EARTHSONG arts collective.
“Once COVID hit we were aware that many people had been impacted in so many ways,” said Ilona Kwiecien, an EARTHSONG member. “Mental health is a huge issue as a result of all these trials that people have gone through. There’s going to be a lot of mental health assistance that people are going to need.”
The auction will help to subsidize scholarships and therapy groups.
“We’ve been trying to increase accessibility to larger numbers,” MAPS Executive Director Bethann Clauss said. “We’re currently offering three support groups: a cancer support group, a grandparents’ group for those caring for their grandchildren, and a parents’ group for those who have been separated from their children who are working towards reunification to maximize their success.”
Maps counseling services helps clients in Cheshire and Hillsborough counties. The non-profit agency has 17 licensed therapists, three interns and two residents who are not yet licensed clinicians.
Information is available on the Maps Counseling Service Facebook page and at https://mapsnh.org throughout the month of May in celebration of National Mental Health Awareness Month.