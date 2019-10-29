A talk called “Junkie, Sister, Daughter, Mom: A Love Story from the Opioid Epidemic” will be given Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. at Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro.
In October 2018, a young Vermont mom named Madelyn Linsenmeir died after a long struggle with addiction. Her obituary went viral and was read by millions of people around the world. Madelyn’s sister, writer Kate O’Neill, shares her family’s experience loving and losing Maddie, the stories of other Vermonters impacted by this disease, and potential solutions to the crisis.