The Toadstool Bookshop in Peterborough will be hosting two in-person events with local writers on Saturday, Aug. 28.
At 11 a.m., Peri Chickering will be signing and discussing her book, “Leadership Flow: The Unstoppable Power Of Connection.” A Hancock resident, Chickering is an herbalist, coach, consultant and leadership educator. Her early career as a mountaineer and wilderness guide took her traveling around the world. She created wilderness-based leadership schools in South Africa and Bulgaria. Chickering holds a master’s degree in human development and a PhD in human and organizational systems.
At 2 p.m. editor Elayne Clift of Vermont, along with contributors Charles Butterfield, J. Kates and Jennie Reichman, will be discussing and reading from “A 21st Century Plague: Poetry From A Pandemic.” This anthology of 70 poems by 53 diverse and award-winning poets, captures the collective COVID experience in which we became “gardeners of the spirit who know that without darkness nothing comes to birth,” as writer May Sarton put it.
Both events are free. Face masks are required. For more information, call the bookstore at 603-924-3543.