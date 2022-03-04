We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Members of the Frozen Sections celebrate after taking part in the Penguin Plunge. Left to right: Sonja Leavitt, Michelle Leavitt, Priscilla Jones, Patrick Moynihan, Cherie Rowe, Dan Rath (in penguin hat), Kelly Erunski, Downey Page, Becky May and Taylor Woodward. Other plungers who took part but are not pictured: Cindy Bunszel, Aron St. Peter, Trent Hunt, Trevor Hunt and Steve Hart.
A local group of Penguin Plunge participants, the Frozen Sections, took a cold dip in support of Special Olympics New Hampshire on Saturday, Feb. 12.
The team, led by Dan Rath of Keene, was provided with a training tank by the Keene Fire Department, which was set up outside Keene High School.
Teams were encouraged to participate in their local areas for the second year due to the pandemic, but Rath hopes the team can get back to Hampton Beach next year, where the Penguin Plunge is typically held.
This year, 487 plungers across the state raised more than $470,000 for Special Olympics. The Frozen Sections team raised $22,984, making them the second highest fundraising team in the state.
Rath thanked Coach Mike Salce, Chief Mark Howard and the Keene Fire Department, Coach Mike Atkins and Keene High School, and Andy Bohannon for helping to set up the event.
The mission of Special Olympics New Hampshire is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.