Henry Winiecki of BSA Troop 8 in Peterborough will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Aug. 28 from noon to 5 p.m. at the VFW Hall In Jaffrey.
Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.
According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 532-4787 or sign up online at redcrossbloodorg.