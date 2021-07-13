Ryan Watterson of Swanzey was installed as president of the Rotary Club of Keene for the 2021-2022 year during the organization’s annual passing of the gavel event on June 28.
Watterson, a lifetime local resident, succeeds Chris Wilder.
At the event, which was the organization’s first in-person meeting since the beginning of the pandemic, Wilder was recognized for his leadership from 2020-2021 and Matthew Snow was honored for his service as president until 2020.
The winners Keene Rotary’s annual lobster raffle were Samir Habiby, Lianne Therrien and Paul Vincent. Barbara Berry and Christine Berry Houston were presented with a Paul Harris Fellow in honor of Richard Berry, a dedicated member who died June 19, 2020.
Watterson, a 1999 graduate of Keene High School, has been a wireless consultant with U.S. Cellular in Keene for the past 12 years. He lives in Swanzey with his fiancé, Melissa Alexander. He’s an active volunteer for the Keene Swamp Bats, the local food pantry End 68 Hours of Hunger and can be seen year round at Keene Ice playing men’s league ice hockey.
The Rotary Club of Keene is a local service group that was organized in November 1922 and chartered by Rotary International the following January. Its many activities include Jane’s Kids, which provides children’s clothes to families who need them, and the annual free fishing derby for kids at Keene’s Robin Hood Pond.