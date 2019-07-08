The Vermont documentary film “One Town at a Time” will be screened at the Rockingham Library on Saturday, July 20, at 10:30 a.m.
This film tells the story of one young man’s exploration of Vermont. Inspired by the 251 Club, Michael Leonard visited all 251 towns in the state back in 2006. Twelve years later, he did it again — returning to some of the same places and re-interviewing some of the same people he had met earlier.
Learn how Vermont has changed, how it has stayed the same and how a humble wayfarer’s club shaped Leonard’s identity.
This coming-of-age film is firmly rooted in the community spirit that makes Vermont’s towns so special, including diverse voices such as former Governor Jim Douglas and Ben & Jerry’s co-founder, Jerry Greenfield.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Rockingham Library, this event is free and open to the public. The Library is at 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, and is wheelchair accessible.
For more information, call (802) 463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or go to rockinghamlibrary.org