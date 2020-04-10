Lacey Martin of Conant High School and her team, Leukemia Skywalkers, raised $20,535 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s as part of its fourth annual Students of the Year Campaign.
The campaign featured 14 candidate teams made up of 26 high school students with a goal of raising $250,000 to help find cancer cures.
For the past seven weeks, Martin’s fundraising team has been heading to local businesses to ask for sponsorships and using their personal connections to raise funds. All students will be recognized for their efforts at a gala in June at Fairmount Copley Plaza Hotel in Boston.
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the region, the campaign has been extended past the original seven weeks.
To donate, visit Martin’s fundraising page at https://events.lls.org/ma/bostonsoy20/lmartin.