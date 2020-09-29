Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains is to set host two parties to introduce girls to the world of Girl Scouts.
First up is a robot-building party on Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. at Robin Hood Park amphitheater in Keene.
Next, an animal dance party will be held Friday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Community Park field, 15 Union St., Jaffrey.
Parents and caregivers are invited to participate. RSVP to 888-474-9686 or customercare@girlscoutsgwm.org.
For more information on the Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains, go to www.girlscoutsgwm.org.