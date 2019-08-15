Farmers’ markets in Keene and Hinsdale are set to show their appreciation for local veterans every weekend in September.
Cheshire County veterans are invited to attend the Keene Farmers’ Market on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and/or the Hinsdale Farmers’ Market on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout September to receive $20 in vouchers to spend on food items at each market.
The Cheshire County Conservation District has partnered with the Keene and Hinsdale farmers’ markets and the Cheshire Medical Center’s Center for Population Health to increase community members access to healthy foods, an effort which supports the Healthy Monadnock Initiative. This Vouchers for Veterans program in Cheshire County is not based on need, but rather serves as a way for our community to say “thank you” to local service members for protecting our freedoms. This program also serves to boost the local farm economy by bringing more business to local markets.
Vouchers are distributed each week at the Vouchers for Veterans booth at each market on a first come, first served basis while funding supplies last. Cheshire County veterans may come back every week for another $20 in vouchers and may participate at both locations if they wish. Vouchers may be used to purchase food items only. Vouchers have no cash value, are non-transferrable, and must be redeemed at either market respectively by the end of September.
To participate, veterans must provide proof of veteran status and proof of Cheshire County residency. Valid forms of Veteran ID include: (1) copy of DD214, (2) healthcare enrollee card from Veteran Affairs, or (3) NH Driver’s license with a Veterans designation.
Veterans in all 23 communities in Cheshire County are eligible: Alstead, Chesterfield, Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson, Richmond, Rindge, Roxbury, Stoddard, Sullivan, Surry, Swanzey, Troy, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
Information: Lola Bobrowski at the Cheshire County Conservation District, 756-2988, extension 115 or lola@cheshireconservation.org.