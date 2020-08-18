Throughout September, Cheshire County veterans are invited to attend farmers' markets in Jaffrey, Keene and Hinsdale to receive $20 in vouchers every week to spend on food items at each market. The TEAM Jaffrey Farmers' Market is held Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m.; the Keene Farmers' Market is held Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and the Hinsdale Farmers' Market is held Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Cheshire County Conservation District has partnered with each market and the Cheshire Medical Center's Center for Population Health to increase community members access to healthy foods, an effort which supports the Healthy Monadnock Initiative. This Veteran Appreciation Month program is offered to show gratitude to local service members as well as to boost the local farm economy by bringing more business to local markets.
Vouchers are distributed each week at the Veteran Appreciation Month booth at each market on a first come, first served basis while funding supplies last. Cheshire County veterans may come back every week for another $20 in vouchers and may participate at all three market locations if they wish. Vouchers may be used to purchase food items only. Vouchers have no cash value, are non-transferable, and must be redeemed at each market respectively by the end of September.
To participate, veterans must provide proof of veteran status and proof of Cheshire County residency. Valid forms of Veteran ID include: (1) copy of DD214, (2) healthcare enrollee card from Veteran Affairs, or (3) N.H. driver's license with a Veterans designation. Veterans from eligible towns include: Keene, Swanzey, Gilsum, Harrisville, Alstead, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Marlborough, Walpole, Troy, Nelson, Roxbury, Rindge, Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Surry, Sullivan, Chesterfield, Stoddard, Marlow, Westmoreland, Richmond, and Winchester.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, customers are asked to wear a mask at each market.
For more information about Veteran Appreciation Month, contact Lola Bobrowski at the Cheshire County Conservation District by email lola@cheshireconservation.org or leave a voice message at 756-2988, extension 3011.