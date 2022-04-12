The Monadnock Food Co-op will partner with Monadnock International Film Festival and Monadnock Farm & Community Coalition to offer a virtual film festival as part of the region’s Earth Day celebrations.
The Monadnock Earth Day Film Festival will be held April 20-22. The free online event will feature films and panel discussions to celebrate and cultivate a more resilient world.
“We are excited to offer 3, short documentaries that shed light on current ag-related initiatives addressing climate change, regional food resiliency, and food access,” Roe-Ann Tasoulas of the Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition said in a news release. “A panel discussion will accompany each film. Panelists will unpack for audience members how they work to build a sustainable, resilient, and fair food system.”
The films are: “Farm Free or Die” (2022), an examination of how transformative agricultural policies can improve farming livelihoods while addressing the climate crisis; “Farmer Cee” (2020), which follows Clarenda “Cee” Stanley, the CEO/President of Green Heffa Farms, who began to reimagine the legacy she wanted to leave for her children and grandchildren; and “Hope on the Hudson: Growing with the Grain” (2019), which spotlights the scientists, farmers, bakers and brewers who take part in a grain trial test in the hope of producing a new generation of grain suited for the Northeast.