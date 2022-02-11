The story of Jennie B. Powers and the work of humane societies in the early 20th century are the subject of a short documentary set to be released March 13.
SALT Project, a Keene-based production company, is collaborating with the Historical Society of Cheshire County to transform Jenna Carroll’s N.H. Humanities-to-Go program “The Woman Who Dares” into a short film.
Jennie Powers was a humane society agent in Keene from 1903-1936. She was known across the country as “The Woman Who Dares,” cited by the Boston Post newspaper as having arrested more men than any other woman in America in 1906, according to the Historical Society of Cheshire County website.
“Jennie B. Powers represents an alternative view of the past, one that isn’t always so pretty and demure,” Jenna Carroll, education director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, said in a news release. “It’s important for me to help people make connections to history in all of its complexity.”
The film will combine archival materials and photographs from the historical society with shadow puppets designed by Stringpullers Puppet Company of New York to tell Powers’ story.
The public is invited to the premiere of the documentary, “Jennie B. Powers: The Woman Who Dares,” on Sunday, March 13, at 4 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre’s Showroom in Keene. Carroll and SALT Project president Elizabeth Myer Boulton will speak after the film.