A joint grave-marking service was held recently by New Hampshire and Vermont chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
Nellie Young of California, a member of the Los Cerritos chapter, reached out to Ashuelot Chapter Registrar Frances Himmelberg to conduct a grave-marking ceremony for Young’s ancestor Capt. John Cole. The ceremony was conducted on May 15 at Canoe Meadow Cemetery in Westmoreland.
Cole was born in 1741, married Lois Davis, had 10 boys and two girls, and resided in Westmoreland and Windham, Vt. Cole was a surveyor, fence viewer and committeeman. He served in Ashley’s Militia during the Revolutionary War and died in 1830.
In attendance at the grave marking was N.H. State Chaplain Marilyn L. Huston; Ashuelot Regent Cheri L. Casper; Cavendish-William-French Regent Cheryl Gurdak; Ashuelot Vice Regent Bea Record; Josephine Faux, Marilyn Pratt-Holmquist, Diane Cunningham, Meredith Kennedy, all of Ashuelot Chapter; and Sandi Sliviak of Mary Varnum Platts-Peterborough Chapter.
The Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 with the mission of promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. For information about the Ashuelot chapter, contact Himmelberg at fhimmelberg@twc.com.