MCVP: Crisis & Prevention Center, the domestic and sexual violence crisis center for Cheshire and western Hillsborough counties, recently announced their Annual Recognition Awards winners.
Each year, MCVP hosts an annual meeting to honor local community organizations, businesses and individuals for outstanding support of survivors.
This year’s award winners are: Amy Treat, Walpole Middle School; Holly Boles, Winchester School; Nicole Newell and the Franklin Pierce Counseling Department, Franklin Pierce University; Brenda Bhatti, Great Clips Salon; the Monadnock Humane Society; Hancock Police Chief Andrew Wood; and one Keene Police officer. The event will be held virtually this year on Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.
The award categories, trimmed down this year, are: Partners in Education, Partners in Prevention, Partners in Justice, Above & Beyond Business Partners and Above & Beyond Community Partners. The award winners are nominated by MCVP advocates and voted on by the staff. The Annual Meeting & Recognition Awards Night is hosted by MCVP and includes updates regarding the organization’s crisis intervention services and prevention education, in addition to the awards. This event is open to the public and is a great opportunity to meet with MCVP advocates and Board members to discuss the organization and ways the community can support survivors. As our Advisory Board member, Carolyn Crane said, “We’ve got the best annual meeting in town.”
The event is being hosted virtually this year and registration is requested prior to the event. Registration can be completed via: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mcvps-annual-meeting-recognition-awards-night-tickets-121013108465?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
More information can be found on MCVP’s Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/935812710260041.