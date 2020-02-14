Ingalls Memorial Library in Rindge is set to host New Hampshire author Dan Szczesny on Friday, Feb. 28, at noon.
Szczesny will be presenting the new documentary, "Stories of Mount Washington," by filmmaker Bill Millios of Back Lot Films. The film, which is about 40 minutes long, takes a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Szczesny's book, "The White Mountain."
Over the course of one calendar year, Szczesny explored the history and mystique of New England’s tallest mountain. From dressing as Walt Whitman and reading poetry up the mountain to spending a week in winter cooking for the scientists at the observatory, the mountain became Szczesny’s muse. In “The White Mountain,” Szczesny turned a veteran journalist’s eye toward exploring 6,288 foot Mount Washington’s place in the collective consciousness of the country and how this rugged landscape has reflected back a timeless history of our obsession and passion for exploration and discovery. Millios’ film is a back-stage look at the characters and personalities that have contributed to the mountain’s history and mystery.
The program, part of the library's free Learn @ Lunch series, will be held at the Rindge Meeting House, 6 Payson Hill Road. Attendees may bring lunch; dessert will be provided.
Copies of Szczesny's book and the DVD will be available for sale.
Information: Donna at 899-3303 or donna@ingallslibrary.com.