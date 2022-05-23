Sculptor Adam Schepker has been awarded an Artist-Led Project Grant by the N.H. State Council on the Arts. He will create a sculpture that will be placed on the property of the new Hundred Nights shelter building at the corner of Water Street and Commercial Street in Keene.
Schepker’s work derives from found objects, mostly metal, wood and stone to create playful interactive sculptures or environments. He received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in sculpture from Maine College of Art in 2011, and has since worked on numerous sculpture projects of his own as well as assisting others.
Locally, his work has been seen at the Cheshire Children’s Museum (an echo chamber that looks like a large globe), Keene Pumpkin Festival, Keene’s Connect Event (a series of sculptures commenting on the use of chemicals in farming), Keene Art Walk and more. On the Eastern Avenue bike path, there is a bench he made out of old bike frames and wheels.
Schepker’s most recent installation can be found at the Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey: a sculpture called Flight Pattern. The third installment of a project overseen by the Friends of Public Art, Flight Pattern was generated from found scrap pieces at the airport which emit percussive gong-like sounds.
Schepker’s proposal to the N.H. State Council on the Arts states, “I believe this project has the potential to put Keene, NH and its support of the local homeless population on the world map. Support your community, be kind to your neighbors, respect all humans, spread love and joy out into the world.”
Input and participation will be sought by Schepker from the guests of Hundred Nights to conceive the final project. The project is set to be completed by Oct. 31.
The mission of Hundred Nights, Inc. is to provide shelter and crisis related services to those at risk of or experiencing homelessness year-round. To make a donation to the Capital Campaign, visit www.hundrednightsinc.org or contact Executive Director Mindy Cambiar at 603-352-5197 or hundrednightsinc@gmail.com.