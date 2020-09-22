The Monadnock Center for History and Culture will present an outdoor living history demonstration on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors will have the chance to meet the Prescott family, Monadnock Center’s costumed interpreters, who will share some activities that kept them busy in the 1830s.
Nancy Prescott will share how to make a standing wool rug while husband Samuel will be making brooms from broom corn grown in the mill house garden. Augustus and Georgianna, two of the Prescott’s children, will demonstrate the Games of Graces and a Thaumatrope, an optical toy that was popular in the 19th century. Guests can try their hand at the Game of Graces and take a complimentary kit to make their own Thaumatrope. Musician Keegan Zelko will share traditional fiddle tunes from the time.
The Phoenix Mill House will also be open for self-guided tours. The mill house is an overseer’s house from the Phoenix Mill, a large textile property that operated in Peterborough in the 19th century. The Prescott family lived in the house in the 1830s.
All demonstrations will take place outside of the Phoenix Mill House, directly behind the Monadnock Center’s main building at 19 Grove St., Peterborough. Guests are required to wear face masks and respect social distancing from other participants.
This program is free, and all are welcome. For directions and to learn more about the Monadnock Center’s programs, visit MonadnockCenter.org.