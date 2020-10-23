The Monadnock Center for History and Culture will present living history demonstrations on the center’s grounds Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Historical impersonators will represent Nancy and Samuel Prescott and their children to show some of the activities that kept them busy in the 1830s. They will show how wool is spun into yarn and weave the yarn on a peg loom. Also, Augustus Prescott will show how apples are pressed into cider with fresh samples for attendees, and Georgianna Prescott will demonstrate the Game of Graces and Rolling the Hoop, which guests can try their hand at.
Fiddler Keegan Zelko will also be on hand playing traditional tunes from the 19th century.
The Phoenix Mill House will be open for self-guided tours. If drought conditions permit, the family will have an outdoor fire and will serve samples of root vegetable stew cooking over the fire.
This is an open-house program. Guests are invited to drop by for a few minutes or to stay longer to enjoy the music, games and cider.
The Phoenix Mill House is a 19th century worker’s home behind the Monadnock Center’s main building at 19 Grove St. in Peterborough.
Admission is free and all are welcome. All guests are required to wear face masks and to respect social distancing.
For information or directions, visit MonadnockCenter.org or call 924-3235.