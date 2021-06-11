Susan Stember Buhlmann, a lifelong social worker, recently joined 13 other community members in serving on the board of directors at Youth Services in Brattleboro.
The non-profit agency serves Windham County in Vermont through 19 programs ranging from restorative justice to mentoring, transitional living, workforce development and therapeutic case management.
After graduating from Fordham University Graduate School of Social Work, Buhlmann worked at The Brattleboro Retreat. From there she moved to Australia, working for the Family Court of Australia in addition to organizing and running a community-wide program for divorced families. Returning to the United States, she worked in a variety of mental health settings including as the regional care coordinator of the New Jersey Children’s Behavioral Health System and later was coordinator and supervisor of the Middlesex County (N.J.) Children’s Mobile Response. In 2009 Buhlmann returned to the Retreat as a clinician in its Partial Hospital Programs and later as the psychiatric hospital’s Clinical Outreach Representative, promoting and representing The Retreat throughout New England and beyond. She presently works part time for Bayada Hospice.
With years of experience working with adolescents and families in the mental health field, Buhlmann brings crucial insights and community connections to the Youth Services board, according to Cathy Coonan. She says they are fortunate to have her vast experience when they are developing strategic plans for the future of the organization and trying to prevent staff burnout.
“Susan’s deep understanding of the effects of trauma on mental health will be a tremendous asset to the board, none of whom have Buhlmann’s clinical background. We also appreciate her enthusiasm for our fundraising events and look forward to tapping her organizational skills,” said Youth Services Board President Cathy Coonan.
For more information about Youth Services, visit www.youthservicesinc.org or call 802-257-0361.