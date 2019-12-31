The Rockingham Free Public Library in Bellows Falls will host a discussion on Monday, Jan. 6, at 3 p.m. about what the monthly book club should read in 2020.
A range of titles to select from will be on display. Each title will also be available in large print and audiobook format.
This event is free and open to the public. The library is at 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, and is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or go to rockinghamlibrary.org.