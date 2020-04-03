The Peterborough Town Library will offer its first online virtual family storytime (via Zoom) on Tuesday, April 7, at 10:30 a.m. Four family story times are planned for the month of April, each offered on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Invitations to the Zoom gathering will be posted on the library’s website at PeterboroughTownLibrary.org and the library’s Facebook page. Registration is not required.
Information: 924-8040.
Ingalls Memorial Library in Rindge is set to host remote story times every Monday and Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
To join, go to the library’s Facebook page or ingallslibrary.com. Weekly videos will be available to watch at any time after their premiere.
Information: marybeth@ingallslibrary.com.