The Iselin family will be selling lemonade for Alex’s Lemonade Stand on Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Montessori Schoolhouse of Cheshire County, 28 Hurricane Road, Keene.
The Iselins of Keene lost their 4½-year-old son Henry to complications from his leukemia treatment in November 2020 at Boston Children’s Hospital. He was a student at the Montessori before he died.
Alex’s Lemonade Stand provides funding for research for many different types of childhood cancers with the aim of developing more successful treatments for children and improving the survival rate.
For information, or to donate, go to www.HenryDavidIselin.com.