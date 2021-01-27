Some people, designated female at birth, transcended gender and lived as men in the 18th and 19th centuries, despite the risk of violence against them. Amherst College History professor Jen Manion will provide examples of such people and the women they married in a virtual talk on Wednesday, Feb. 3, presented by The First Wednesday Lecture series, a collaboration between the Vermont Humanities Council and Vermont public libraries.
A recording of the event will be subsequently available on the VHC Facebook and YouTube channel. To register for the live event, which includes an opportunity for questions and answers by attendees, go to https://vthumanities.wufoo.com/forms/register-for-brattleboro-first-wednesdays/.
For more information, contact Brooks Memorial Library at 802.254.5290 or visit www.brookslibraryvt.org.