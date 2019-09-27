Marlboro College professor Amer Latif will examine the way Islam approaches the question of diversity and differences in a talk at Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St. in Brattleboro on Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.
His talk, “Approaching Islam, Approaching Difference,” is part of the Vermont Humanities Council’s First Wednesdays lecture series. The program is free, accessible to people in wheelchairs and open to the public.
The Quran states that God created differences not only as a test for humanity but also as a path toward self-knowledge. In this talk, Latif will consider how the Quran frames the perennial problem of living more harmoniously in a diverse world.
Latif has been professor of religious studies at Marlboro College since 2003. He grew up in Pakistan.
Information: 802-254-5290 or www.brookslibraryvt.org.