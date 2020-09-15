Laurie Driscoll, a licensed nursing assistant (LNA) at Maplewood of Cheshire County in Westmoreland, has been named one of 12 Healthcare Heroes selected from across New Hampshire through a nominations process.
This effort was run through the N.H. Sector Partnerships Initiative (SPI), which put out a call for nominations for individuals employed in a wide range of health-care organizations who have gone above and beyond their regular duty during the past several months to care for others. A list of all winners and runners-up can be found on the N.H. Health Care Association website.
“These individuals exemplify the care and commitment we see across our state as health-care workers play such a critical role as caregivers during a pandemic that has significantly challenged us in many unprecedented ways. We know there are thousands of Healthcare Heroes across New Hampshire and wanted to showcase a few of these amazing individuals,” said Roxie Severance, health-care sector advisor for SPI.
Driscoll was honored for taking the lead in uplifting the spirit of residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s what her nominator said about her: “Laurie is truly an inspiration and has gone above and beyond her duties, taking it upon herself to promote a positive work environment that celebrates our residents and her coworkers. Anyone can go to the Maplewood of Cheshire County Facebook page and see her dressed up every Wednesday in the ‘spirit wear of the day.’ ”
Driscoll started her career in health care more than 10 years ago. She saw the career change as an opportunity for growth and a way to help people in the community. “I love spending a little extra time to get to know each of our residents and their families,” she said. “It’s been a struggle to keep up morale and to help residents understand what’s happening. It just takes a little extra time talking with them. For anyone looking at a career in health care, I’d say to never lose your empathy, find humor in your day and find ways to relieve stress throughout your day.”
SPI is a collaborative, industry-led program that provides funding, training expertise and other resources to help companies within a growing industry sector collaborate on workforce development needs. The SPI health-care sector team developed the N.H. Healthcare Heroes effort. The N.H. Health Care Association serves as the host for the health-care sector.
The effort is sponsored in part by the BEA through a US Department of Labor grant, Northeast Delta Dental and a local T-shirt company, Beeze Tees. For more information on this effort and to get involved in the future, contact Roxie Severance at roxie@rsconsulting.services. For more information on SPI, visit nhsectorpartners.org.