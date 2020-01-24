Latchis Arts will launch a new film series, The Great Composers, with “In Search of Beethoven” on Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Latchis Theatre in Brattleboro.
Developed by Seventh Art Productions, which also produces the Exhibition on Screen series, The Great Composers series celebrates the lives and art of four exceptional musicians and individuals: Beethoven, Mozart, Chopin and Haydn.
Written and directed by Phil Grabsky and narrated by Juliet Stevenson, the films explore each musician in depth, including readings of their own letters and the insights of historians and musicologists. Each film is accompanied by performances of the composers’ work brought to life by the world’s leading orchestras and musicians.
“In Search of Beethoven” delves beyond the image of the tortured, bad-tempered, unhinged personality to reveal a more nuanced take on the famous composer. The film runs 2 hours and 20 minutes.
The Great Composers series continues on Feb. 15 and 16, at 4 p.m. with “In Search of Mozart,” followed on April 4 and 5 at 4 p.m., by “In Search of Chopin” and “In Search of Haydn” on April 18 and 19, at 4 p.m.
Admission to The Great Composers series films is $12, $6 for students, and tickets are available at the door. For more information, visit latchisarts.org or contact Jon Potter at jon@latchisarts.org or 802-254-1109, extension 3.