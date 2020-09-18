The Grand Monadnock Rotary Club has announced it will hold the fourth and last Cruz-In event of 2020 on Sunday, Sept. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Depot Square parking lot in downtown Peterborough.
This event will require social distancing of display vehicles, and all attendees must wear a face mask. Hand sanitizer will be available.
The event is open to all makes and models of vintage or special-interest cars, trucks, motorcycles and bicycles.There is no fee to display a vehicle.
The event is free and open to all.
Door prizes will be given to the first 50 participants displaying a vehicle, compliments of “Hemmings News” and the Grand Monadnock Rotary Club.
For other information about the Cruz-In event, call John Kaufhold at 801-8364.